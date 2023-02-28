Experts say dogs off leads are one of the biggest causes of wildlife disturbance - this is particularly problematic when many species are breeding and vulnerable either on or near the ground.

Ground-nesting birds such as curlew, corn bunting and skylark, are particularly at risk.

Dogs can also be a threat to sheep, cows and other grazing livestock, with regular problems reported on land owned by Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

A responsible dog owner with her dogs on a lead. Picture: Natasha Barnes

The majority of the Trust’s reserves welcome responsible dog walkers but instances of loose dogs disturbing wildlife and livestock have led the charity to issue a plea ahead of spring.

At its Weetslade reserve, volunteers constructed four large skylark breeding enclosure to allow a safe place for the birds to breed without any disturbance from humans or dogs.

Dogs (with the exception of assistance dogs on leads) are not allowed on the wildlife charity’s Hauxley reserve as hundreds of visiting species of birds touch down there each year.

Elsewhere, there have also been instances of dog walkers flattening and cutting down wire fences to access other parts reserves with their dogs which has resulted in sheep and ponies escaping onto other areas of the reserve or, in one case, onto the road.

Each year, at least one of the Trust’s Flexigraze sheep die following dog attacks at a number of its reserves around the region.

Manx loaghtan sheep, grazing on its Holywell Pond reserve in North Tyneside have been killed, and most recently, two Shetland ponies and two Swaledale sheep were injured or killed on a number of Druridge Bay reserves.

Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust director of conservation said: “It’s great that so many people benefit from enjoying beautiful natural areas while out walking their dogs, but we urge responsibility and ask that they are kept under control and on a lead.

“Wildlife is suffering huge declines and dogs in wild places can cause problems, especially from February through to the end of summer when many species are breeding.