Northumberland does blooming brilliantly!

Green-fingered gardeners and horticultural lovers have done their communities proud, as north Northumberland fared well in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.

There was a stunning haul of category wins, as well as numerous golds and other accolades.

In the Town competition, Alnwick, Morpeth and Berwick all received golds (outstanding), with Morpeth named the winner of the category.

There was gold for Beadnell in the Village contest, while Lesbury earned a silver gilt (very good).

Alnwick’s Swansfield Park Primary School took gold and was also declared the winner in the Schools category.

There was also category success for Alnmouth Railway Station, which received gold and was the winner of the Best Bus/Metro/Railway Station section.

Alnwick Cemetery was given gold in the Best Religious Establishment contest, while Lesbury’s St Mary’s Church earned silver (good).

There was golden delight for The Craster Arms Hotel, in Beadnell, in the Best Pub/Hotel section, while Alnwick’s White Swan Hotel received silver gilt.

Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, in Alnwick, was given gold in Best Sports Ground, while The Alnwick Garden was awarded gold in the Best Tourist/Visitor Attraction or Country Estate class. Alnwick’s Abbeyfield House earned silver gilt in the Best Care/Residential/Convalescent Home Hospice or Day Centre competition; while Alnwick Community Orchard received a silver gilt in the Best Conservation category.

There were also individual successes, with 16 St James Estate, Alnwick, receiving gold, and Thomas Davison, from Lesbury, earning silver gilt in the Best Private Garden.

Alnwick’s St James Allotments earned silver gilt in Best Allotments, while in the Best Residential Community category, Lesbury’s Orchard Close was given silver.

Overall, the county did exceptionally well, scooping 25 awards. Highlights included Holywell Village being declared Most Improved, while Ord, near Berwick, scooped Best Large Village, and Carlisle Park, in Morpeth, was named Best Park.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “These parks and public spaces look and feel wonderful places because of the time and effort that goes into tending and caring for them.

“Our staff and all the volunteers who give their time have done a magnificent job and that is reflected in these awards.

“I am very grateful to everyone involved for everything they do in making these places that everyone can enjoy and feel proud of.”