Northumberland County Council staff set to work through the night as another burst of wintry weather looms

Northumberland County Council is once again ready for another blast of wintry weather forecast for this weekend.

While teams are ready to keep disruption to a minimum, the public are also being advised to take precautions.

The forecast is quite unpredictable for the weekend, but there is likely to be freezing temperatures and some snow following the long period of rain on Friday, meaning potentially difficult conditions on roads and footpaths.

The council has over 100 staff involved in winter services covering 3,000 miles of county roads and will be working through the night to treat the roads after the rain potentially turns to snow and ice.

However, the potential for heavy rain means salt laid down by gritters could be washed away, leaving roads at risk of icing over.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services, said: “We work closely with our partners in the emergency services at times of severe weather and are again ready to respond.

“Although it’s unclear how and if the weather will affect us this weekend, we would remind the public to take a little extra care when travelling, whether that’s by foot or vehicle.

“Conditions could be very cold and slippery and people should think about whether they need to be out and about, and if so be careful, especially when driving.

“People should also keep an eye on weather forecasts due to changing conditions over the coming days.

“It’s also useful to give another reminder for people to check on their neighbours if necessary or contact us if they have any concerns.”