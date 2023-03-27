Northumberland coastguard and lifeboat crews called out after incidents at Bamburgh and Cresswell
Coastguard and lifeboat teams from Northumberland were involved in two ‘shouts’ over the weekend.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew and local coastguard rescue teams were called at 8.30pm on Saturday to search for a distressed male.
Northumbria Police had received a call from a man threatening self harm by entering the water at Bamburgh beach.
A search was carried out of the dunes and beach area, with the inshore lifeboat crew tasked to conduct a shoreline search between Bamburgh and Budle Bay.
The man was found safe in a vehicle near Bamburgh Castle at 9.10pm.
On Sunday at 2pm, Newbiggin lifeboat and Amble coastguard were called out after reports of a swimmer in difficulty in rough seas at Cresswell.
The swimmer had managed to reach the safety of the shore as the lifeboat arrived. The casualty was attended to at the scene before a transfer to hospital by North East Ambulance Service.