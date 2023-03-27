Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew and local coastguard rescue teams were called at 8.30pm on Saturday to search for a distressed male.

Northumbria Police had received a call from a man threatening self harm by entering the water at Bamburgh beach.

A search was carried out of the dunes and beach area, with the inshore lifeboat crew tasked to conduct a shoreline search between Bamburgh and Budle Bay.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

The man was found safe in a vehicle near Bamburgh Castle at 9.10pm.

On Sunday at 2pm, Newbiggin lifeboat and Amble coastguard were called out after reports of a swimmer in difficulty in rough seas at Cresswell.

