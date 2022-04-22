Northumberland coastal village hit by power cut

Matthew Fair posted this picture on the Beadnell Bay Facebook site with the comment: "Made for great photos though!"

Power supplies were off for nearly and hour and a half while repairs were carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid confirmed that on Thursday evening at 9.19pm around 50 homes and businesses had their power interrupted, after a stay wire supporting a wooden pole snapped and urgent repairs were required.

A spokesperson said: “Our team quickly isolated power supplies before commencing a repair and restoring power to all affected properties by 10.37pm.