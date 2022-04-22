Northumberland coastal village hit by power cut

A power cut hit around 50 homes and businesses in Beadnell on Thursday night.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:42 pm
Matthew Fair posted this picture on the Beadnell Bay Facebook site with the comment: "Made for great photos though!"

Power supplies were off for nearly and hour and a half while repairs were carried out.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid confirmed that on Thursday evening at 9.19pm around 50 homes and businesses had their power interrupted, after a stay wire supporting a wooden pole snapped and urgent repairs were required.

A spokesperson said: “Our team quickly isolated power supplies before commencing a repair and restoring power to all affected properties by 10.37pm.

"I’d like to thank all those affected for their patience whilst we carried out these essential emergency repairs.”

