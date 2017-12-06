Northumberland coast wows Julie Walters

A top actress was impressed by two Alnwick attractions as she travelled up the north Northumberland coast for the latest episode of her TV show.

The second instalment of Coastal Railways with Julie Walters, which aired Sunday evening on Channel 4, saw her travel from Newcastle up to Edinburgh.

Julie Walters with Kevin Holden on the Aln Valley Railway.

The actress’s first stop was Alnmouth from where she headed to Alnwick, paying a visit to Barter Books and the Aln Valley Railway.

After meeting owners Stuart and Mary Manley in what is one of the country’s largest second-hand bookshops, she said: “What I love about this place is it’s not about making money, it’s about passion and community. It’s just magical.”

Her time with Stuart continued as she visited the Aln Valley Railway, of which he is a founder member, where she helped do some ballasting with Kevin Holden.

“It’s just brilliant to be around their determination and passion,” she said.

Julie Walters with the Manleys in Barter Books.

Heading north, the star sat up front with the driver – access that not even Michael Portillo got, as the pair joked – meaning she had a front-row seat as the train travelled over the Royal Border Bridge into Berwick.

She then did some beachcombing, while her final stop before crossing the border was the caravan park on the cliff-top at Marshall Meadows.

The episode is available to watch online via All4 – visit www.channel4.com/programmes/coastal-rail ways-with-julie-walters

During a voice-over on Sunday’s episode, Julie Walters said: “The Northumberland coast boasts some of the best and quietest sandy beaches in the UK. Here in Alnmouth, it’s worth the journey from home by itself.”

Another well-known actress was also on the county’s coastline earlier this year filming for her TV show.

The East Coast mainline crossing the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick.

Holy Island is to feature in the new series of Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages, also on Channel 4, although it is not yet known when this will air.

The latest series of the programme, presented by Dame Penelope Keith, who is best known for her roles in To the Manor Born and The Good Life, focuses on coastal villages.