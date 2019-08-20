Northumberland cheese maker to launch debut children's novel at Glendale Show

Margaret-Ann Maxwell with her first novel.

Maggie Moon and the Magnificent Mushroom Year is a children’s book, aimed at 8 to 11 year olds, and promises a tale of outdoor adventure set in the Northumberland countryside Margaret-Ann was brought up in.

The plot features a girl and her faithful sheepdog, a villainous developer named Ronald Crump, quests, mystery and mayhem, and of course many delicious dishes!

It incorporates the author’s passion for the natural environment, the landscapes of the local area and her love of trees, foraging and food - especially cheese!

The novel costs £6.99, and all proceeds will be donated to Glendale Middle School, where Margaret-Ann started out.

Margaret-Ann will be signing copies at 2pm on the Doddington Dairy stand in the food marquee at Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The book will also be available in George C Grieve’s book shop in Berwick, Doddington Dairy’s Milk Bar in Wooler, the Cheese Room in Alnwick and on the Doddington Dairy website.

Margaret-Ann said: “I’ve been keeping various notebooks and ideas for the book for many years, but it was four years ago that I felt the need to put pen to paper, and it became a labour of love.

“I was one of the first to attend Glendale Middle School and have very fond memories of going there, so from the outset my aim was to write a book that would give something back to the school that is the backbone of our community here in Wooler.

Every aspect of the book has used local talent and local industry, from the artwork created by Kate Simpson, the cover by Lazy Grace, type set in Tweedmouth and printed at Martins the Printers in Spittal.

John Huddart, former assistant head at Berwick High School and a writer himself, said: “Margaret Ann as an author for children is a cross between Roald Dahl and, from a foody perspective, Nigella Lawson!