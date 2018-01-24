Northumberland castle popular with classic-car enthusiasts

The readers of Britain’s biggest-selling classic-car magazine have nominated their favourite 30 places to take their motors and Bamburgh Castle is on the list.

The nomination process was open for six weeks and revealed the top 30 places classic-car owners love to visit.

Joining forces with insurance specialists Footman James, Practical Classics has now published the list of 30, which includes museums, castles, tourism hotspots and memorable mountain roads.

The next stage is an online vote to create the definitive top 10 – www.practicalclassics.co.uk/bestclassic

Once the top 10 is finalised, the editorial team will then embark on a journey in their own classic cars to visit each of the 10, inviting enthusiasts to join them en-route.

Practical Classics editor, Danny Hopkins, said: “It’s a UK first – every year, hundreds of thousands of classic-car owners drive out to locations across the country so we thought it was about time we asked them where their favourites are. Now we know, it’s time to put them to one definitive vote.

“It’s a celebration of amazing places and a celebration of the great British grand day out. We can’t wait to hit the road with our readers to visit the top 10 and decide which destination is the winner.”