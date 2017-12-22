Northumberland Camera Club

Here are some seasonal photographic tips that will work for any other festival too.

Do you make it a family tradition to dress well on Christmas Day? Children look so much better in portraits when they are clothed smartly. Even if you are not religious, it’s helping preserve what is also an important cultural festival. That respect adds to the magic reflected in the faces of the people you photograph.

Pass your camera around. Your family will want to see you in the photos too, and you might inspire someone else to take up photography.

Get down on the same level as children to take their picture and position yourself so light is reflected in their eyes.

Learn your camera’s performance in low light by doing some test shots a few days before. Newer cameras give great results at high ISOs, enabling you to get low-light photos without a flash.

Aim for at least 125th of a second with a standard-length lens when children are unwrapping presents. They move quickly and those movements can become blurred. Anticipate the magic moments when they stop and their faces light up.

If you do use a flash, add a diffuser so the light is less harsh. On a pop-up flash, this could be a piece of greaseproof paper. I once made an emergency diffuser for my speedlight from a plastic milk bottle; it worked. You may need to increase exposure compensation if you use a diffuser.

Cut a star or heart shape in a piece of paper and secure it over the end of your lens. Unfocussed pinpoints of light will appear as that shape. Try it with portraits with fairy lights in the background.

A 100 dernier black stocking stretched over the lens produces soft, dreamy-looking portraits.

Before you come in from a winter walk, secure your camera in a plastic bag with a silica gel packet or a ball of kitchen tissue. Then leave it for an hour in a dry room to acclimatise. This helps prevent electronics-wrecking condensation forming inside your camera.

If you are going to produce an album of your Christmas shots, do take some close-ups of the tree, decorations and presents. They add context to the collection.

Check your batteries are charged the day before and make sure you have enough AA batteries for your flash. Your children won’t thank you for taking the batteries out of their new toys!

Also check that your memory cards are not full. You don’t want to be uploading images to your computer on Christmas Day to make space for more.

Do put the camera down and enjoy the day with your family or friends. Photographs are great, but the moments you help make with your family are far more important.

May I wish you all the very best for the season and a happy New Year.

Thank you to everyone who has sent me nice comments about this column and to all those who take part in the Northumberland Camera Club. Merry Christmas!