Northumberland butcher wins 'best in the north' at sausage awards

Best Independent Butcher North Traditional Sausage: L-R: Host Lesley Waters with winners Callum Garrick and Morris Adamson of Rothbury Family Butchers with category partner James Smith of Kalsec.

Rothbury Family Butchers, which has outlets in Rothbury and at Heighley Gate, near Morpeth, received the accolade for its traditional pork sausage.

Owner Morris Adamson and colleague Callum Garrick travelled to London for the awards ceremony last week.

Morris said: “What make this so special for us is that every butcher in the country probably does a traditional pork sausage so for us to win this category is truly amazing and proves that Rothbury Family Butchers are still at the top of their game when it comes to sausage making.”

To cap a great experience, the pair were moved up to first class for the rest of their train journey home after the conductor noticed their winners certificate.

“Things like that never happen to me,” joked Morris.

The awards ceremony was held at the Butchers’ Hall with prizes presented by celebrity chef Lesley Waters.

She left the audience in no doubt about why she loves the great British banger.

“They are a family food, a comfort food, we all grew up with them,” she said. “They evoke cosy feelings…bangers n’ mash is just one example! It’s the iconic British dish – what’s not to like?”

Lesley also debated the hot topic of to: “Prick or not to prick” before cooking and offered the conclusion that: “Not to prick” is best.

The top award went to Morgan’s Country Butchers for its traditional Shropshire pork sausage.