Northumberland businesses up for national tourism awards

Two tourism businesses in north Northumberland are in the running for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

VisitEngland yesterday announced the finalists in the tourism industry’s national awards, now in their 29th year, which recognise, congratulate and celebrate businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in promoting and practicing excellence across England.

This years’ competition was intense with up to three finalists selected in each category from hundreds of submissions.

Laverock Law Cottages, at Lowick, which was a winner at our Northumberland Tourism Awards last summer, is up for the Sustainable Tourism Award.

They are joined on the shortlist by Seafield Caravan Park, in Seahouses, in the Holiday Park/Holiday Village of the Year category.

Finalists will be invited to attend a traditional afternoon tea at the Bath Assembly Rooms on St George’s Day, Monday, April 23. Winners will be awarded either a bronze, silver or gold award at the ceremony.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “These awards are a celebration of our thriving tourism industry. They highlight the people and the organisations that deliver amazing experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination.

“The finalists have shown themselves to be of the highest calibre, using their talent and innovation to deliver excellence. The hundreds of applications this year reflect the quality products across our tourism landscape and I warmly congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.”