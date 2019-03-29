Northumberland businesses sign up to Discover our Land

Businesses in north Northumberland were invited to a special event in Alnwick to find out more about a campaign to promote the county.

The event is part of a series of roadshows being held across Northumberland to encourage businesses to back the Discover our Land campaign, being led by Northumberland County Council.

Discover our Land aims to promote Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest by sharing the fantastic stories of those who are doing just that.

The roadshow event showed businesses how they could get involved and what the benefits of being part of the campaign would be.

Businesses were asked to become campaign ambassadors and show their support by helping to spread the word about what Northumberland can offer. In return they can be part of the campaign’s advertising and PR and marketing campaigns.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at the county council, said: “Those who are already living and working in Northumberland know the attributes of our county from our welcoming communities to our stunning lansdscapes and natural assets to our investment ready locations. But now it’s time for us to come together as a collective voice to spread the word far and wide.

“Discover our Land will do this by sharing the stories of our people, our businesses and our communities and we would urge all businesses big and small to show their support.”

Businesses already signed up to the campaign include Tharsus, Hepple Gin and Bamburgh Castle.

Visit www.discoverouland.co.uk