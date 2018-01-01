NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Make sure you get your entries in and be part of our celebration

As we approach the end of the year, it’s natural that people will be reflecting on what has happened in 2017.

And we want to hear about the great things that have taken place right across the county’s business community.

Entries have started to come in for the 2018 edition of the Northumberland Business Awards, but there’s still plenty of time to enter before the deadline.

Does your company go that extra mile to look after you and other employees? Have you posted impressive results? Are you simply proud to be part of the Northumberland business community?

Choose a category from the following list:

Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees)

Large Business of the Year (11+ employees)

Employer of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Innovation Award

New Business (under 2 years)

Best Green Business Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Exporter of the Year

Leisure Award

Creative Industries Award

Sole Trader Award

Then complete the form published in the newspaper, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words. You may include supporting evidence.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA, or email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29, 2018. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Linden Hall on February 15.

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Northumbrian Water, Northumberland County Council and Macdonald Hotels, owner of Linden Hall. They are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.