NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Last chance to enter

There’s still time to get your entries in for this year’s Northumberland Business Awards.

The deadline for submitting nominations for this year’s showcase of the best of the county’s companies is fast approaching.

Entries have been flooding in, but there’s still time for you to be there at the awards ceremony next month.

To enter, complete the form below, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

You can also fill in the online form at https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/businessawards

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The awards are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.

Family company which Excels signs up as a sponsor

Another sponsor has joined us to help celebrate the best of the business community in Northumberland.

Excel North East Ltd has signed up to support the Small Business of the Year category at this year’s Northumberland Business Awards.

Based in Benton, but operating across the North East, the family firm is a dedicated, professional, Guardian Roof-approved installers with a wealth of experience.

Excel only ever uses qualified tradesmen to carry out jobs, no matter how small, and doesn’t use salesmen.

With more than 60 years in the construction industry and more than seven of them as a fenestration surveyor in the window and conservatory industry, the company is able to offer a very high standard of workmanship to the customer at the right price.

The awards are also sponsored by Northumberland County Council (Large Business of the Year); Northumberland College (Apprentice/Trainee of the Year); Northumbrian Water (Best Green Business Award); and Macdonald Hotels, owner of ceremony venue Linden Hall (Leisure Award).