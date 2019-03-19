Northumberland bridesmaid Emma steals the limelight after huge wedding bust-up

A calm head and a 'no-nonsense attitude' during a huge family fall-out at a wedding has earned Northumberland's Emma Reed the title of the North East's Best Bridesmaid.

Emma, 34, from Blyth, has won the regional honour as brides and grooms across the nation have been nominating their bridesmaids for the coveted title of Britain’s Best Bridesmaid 2019.

Bridesmaid Emma Reed

The judges at hen and stag experts Red7 examined nearly 500 entries before announcing its shortlist of elite bridesmaids. From that shortlist, seven have been singled out as the very best in their corner of Britain.

Nominating Emma, bride Kat Sterling said: “In the run-up to our wedding, we were hit with the awful snow and we didn’t know if it was actually going to go ahead until the day before. Emma kept me calm and stopped me from totally breaking down.

“My wedding ended up with one of my bridesmaids causing a huge fight, which lead to a family fall-out and a huge scene. Without Emma there dealing with the bridesmaid and her family, the wedding would have ended before the evening reception had even started. They even tried to cause another scene later on, which Emma again took control of.

“I have a huge cloud over my wedding day memories, but when I think back to how amazing Emma was, how she was by my side the whole time and how she did everything in her power to keep me happy, I feel so privileged to have had such an incredible bridesmaid by my side.”

Emma is now in the running to be crowned Britain’s Best Bridesmaid

Sarah Chapman, head of hen and stag at Red7, said: “It is our pleasure to announce our final seven, they truly are the best bridesmaids Britain has to offer.

“Emma stood out to the judges for her no-nonsense attitude. Whether it was snow or troublesome guests, she let nothing get in the way of her bridesmaid duties.

“We have played a part in so many weddings and know first-hand how much energy bridesmaids throw into celebrating the bride and groom’s big day. We hope that Emma is giving herself a pat on the back for a job well done!”

