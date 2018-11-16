Northumberland bids worth £1m are rejected

Berwick has been unsuccessful in three bids worth nearly £1million to the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

Applications were submitted for projects at Tweed Dock (£330,000), Berwick barracks (£324,550) and Berwick quayside pontoons (£300,000).

While the latest news is disappointing, the town has still enjoyed significant funding successes from the scheme.

Julien Lake, chief executive of Berwick Community Trust and a member of Berwick’s Coastal Community Team which had backed the bids, said: “The news that the three Berwick bids for capital funding to the Coastal Community Fund were unsuccessful is obviously disappointing but we are still really pleased with what Berwick has achieved with the CCF.

“The harbour have secured £2million and work is underway on the facilities there and the Coastal Community Team has secured £304,000 for the Welcome Visitor project.

“For a small town like Berwick to secure £2.3million is fantastic and a real vote of confidence about our potential.

“The town still has an application into the Coastal Revival Fund for a study about the quayside but we think that, while the recent news is a disappointment, there is still loads to be really excited about.”

Berwick Harbour Commission had been seeking funding to provide visitor welcome facilities, the barracks team wanted to provide catering/café and improved toilet facilities, while 12 yacht pontoons were proposed on the quayside.

The Berwick Welcome Visitor project aims to establish the town as a visitor destination, increase visitor footfall, encourage extended visitor stay and extend the current visitor season.