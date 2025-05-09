Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a bat swooped into a bedroom through a window - sending two brothers cowering under the covers.

Owen Miller, 21, filmed the chaos as his brother Lewis, 23, tried to fend off the unexpected visitor at their home in Stocksfield, Northumberland, on May 1, 2025.

The funny footage shows Owen and Lewis flailing under their duvets, waiting for the bat to fly back out the window.

Bat swoops into Northumberland man’s bedroom. | SWNS

As the bat continues hovering near the ceiling light, Lewis gets up and uses a scarf - and later his duvet as makeshift shields against the tiny intruder, only to panic and dive back under the covers when it swoops again.

Owen said: “It was radge, right - a bat just flew clean into my brother’s bedroom. I came in and just seen it pure flying about all over. I was absolutely buckled. I literally couldn’t stop laughing, as you can hear in the video."