LJ Ross has announced an exciting partnership with the UK’s largest publisher Penguin Random House.

The Northumberland best-selling author has published her work independently for the past decade under her own label, Dark Skies Publishing.

After huge demand to distribute her books internationally, LJ Ross has now teamed up with Penguin Random House in the UK and Sourcebooks in the US who will be printing the DCI Ryan books.

She explained: “It’s an exciting next chapter, which will allow me to focus all my energies on storytelling, artistic development, philanthropy and family.

LJ Ross, best-selling crime author from Ponteland.

“Penguin will be taking over management of the print versions of my books, as well as all formats for a brand new DCI Ryan spin-off series.

LJ Ross will continue to publish her e-books independently as she has done for the past 10 years.

She added: “I have every confidence the team at Penguin will take good care of my books, and look forward to a wonderful, productive partnership for many years!”