The generous donation is the result of sales of his sold out book on The River Coquet and its associated artworks.

Mike hopes to raise further valuable funds for the Trust during 2023 at an exhibition of works from his forthcoming book: The Sound of a Landscape which celebrates the Northumberland Coast through art, sound and the exquisite words of Cullercoats poet Harry Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A valuable supporter of the Trust, Mike last year raised £450 from a tombola to help repair the damage to the Druridge Bay reserve caused by Storm Arwen.

Author Mike Fielding and Sophie Irving, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Catch My Drift assistant at Hauxley. Picture: Alex Lister

Visitors to the site can usually meet him in the Lookout Café each Sunday and now, with the onset of better weather, he will shortly be displaying his artworks and his specially produced interactive bird song guide outdoors.

Mike said: “Being on the Hauxley reserve and in the Wildlife Discovery Centre over the past two years has been a wonderful experience. It's a pleasure meeting visitors from all over the world and it's comforting to know that a percentage of my sales has found its way into the ‘coffers’ of the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My company Birdersmarket.com has been a constant supporter of wildlife charities over the past 20 years and it's a real pleasure to know that the results of my hard work s are being put to good use on a local level."

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscape Manager says: “We are delighted that Mike has once again taken time out from running his own business to selflessly help raise much needed funds for our work here on the reserve.

"He is great example of how local people support our conservation efforts here and he is a huge hit with visitors to the site. If you haven’t already seen his artwork, come along on a Sunday and take a look for yourself.”