Northumberland author comes up with novel way to raise funds
Sales from a Northumberland author’s latest novel are being put towards research.
Paul Richardson, from Morpeth, has penned Hammer of Hope to raise money for pulmonary fibrosis.
It is a fictional crime thriller involving a planning application for a large quarry extension.
Proceeds from the sales of the books are donated to research at the Royal Victoria Infirmary into the causes and cures of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for your lungs to work properly.
Paul, who has written several novels, said: “No one knows how this terminal illness is caused and consequently there is no cure for the condition. Research is urgently needed to prevent this disease becoming even more prevalent.”
So far Paul has raised just short of £5,000.
The book is only sold online at: www.talulahpublishing.co.uk or www.aidanpublishing.co.uk
It can also be downloaded from Kindle.