Northumberland placed fifth in the list of rural destinations, behind the Lake District, North Wales, the Scottish Highlands, and the Cotswolds.

The survey found staycation visitors are spending an average of £1011.30 on their Northumberland trip this year, an increase from the £513.13 in 2022.

The research, conducted for the 2023 Travelodge Travel Index, surveyed 2,000 British adults about their travel plans.

Alnwick Castle is one of Northumberland's top attractions.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson, said: “Our latest research shows that Britons are prioritising and taking a well-deserved staycation this summer, despite the rising cost of living, and Northumberland is the fifth top rural staycation destination.

“Interestingly in these challenging times, a break has become one of life’s necessities and our bookings data shows Britons are getting creative and resourceful with their budget and holiday planning.

“New travel trends we are seeing include Britons splitting their holidays into lots of shorter breaks and also planning multi-location holidays. This enables them to combine two different experiences within one holiday and obtain a better return on their money and time.

“For example holidaymakers coming to Northumberland will be adding a stopover in Newcastle for a city break or visiting the beaches of Berwick-upon-Tweed for a heritage break by the coast.”