Northern Powergrid to train up engineers

A new generation of engineers are being sought to help light up the region.

Northern Powergrid is looking for up to 30 people who want to energise their career by joining its 2018 graduate and technical staff trainee and trainee engineer (foundation degree) programmes.

The trainee engineer scheme is a three-year tailored programme which includes a Northern Powergrid-funded foundation degree in electrical power engineering. In addition, trainees will gain a broad range of experience through placements across Northern Powergrid.

The graduate and technical staff programme is a two-year scheme which offers those with a degree in engineering, or an HNC/HND or equivalent in electrical engineering plus an industry-based background, training and development to help progress their career.

Becky Robson, the firm’s head of people, said: “The energy industry is an exciting place to be as we innovate in smart technology and work towards creating a low-carbon energy network that delivers more for our customers.”

Applications close on Monday, March 19. Visit www.northernpowergrid.com/careers