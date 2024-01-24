Northern Powergrid restores power to majority of homes following Storm Jocelyn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engineers have reconnected 28,500 homes and businesses and are working to restore supplies to its 1,700 customers currently without power, with most in the North Yorkshire region.

Teams have continued to work throughout the day in challenging conditions and aim to get all customers affected by Storm Jocelyn back on supply by this evening (Wednesday).

Louise Lowes, Northern Powergrid’s director of customer service, said: “Throughout the day our teams have worked incredibly hard so we can safely restore customers’ supplies as quickly as possible and we have successfully reconnected 28,500 customers.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore supply to homes after Storm Jocelyn.

“We remain focused on supporting our remaining customers affected by Storm Jocelyn. We are keeping them updated on when we expect to have their power back on and offering additional advice and support especially to any customers who may be more vulnerable in a power cut due to their medical or personal circumstances.

"Our customer support teams have also been out in the worst affected communities providing updates and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”