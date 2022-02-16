Northern Powergrid reassures customers that storm response plans are in place

The Met Office forecasts severe gale force winds across the company’s operating area with Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Thursday and Storm Eunice on Friday.

Wind speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph widely with 80mph in places and the potential for gusts of up to 90mph in exposed areas.

Those wind speeds do have the potential to cause some damage, so there is a relatively high likelihood that there will be some disruption to power supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Powergrid is preparing for Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Paul Glendinning, Director of Policy and Markets, said: "We are closely tracking the weather and have ensured that our resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms impact our network.

"Our network control engineers have capability to restore power supplies remotely, switching electricity through alternative routes on our network wherever possible to get customers back on supply.

"In parallel our frontline workforce will be deployed to carry out local switching and repairs to restore power as safely and quickly as the conditions allow.”

To report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut please visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or follow its social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide updates.

The company is also reminding anyone who spots any damaged overhead power lines or other equipment that they must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105.

Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut and have signed up to the company's Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority.

For any customers on its priority service register who require further support, you can contact a dedicated priority service line on 0800 169 2996.

Customer support vehicles are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.

If there is significant disruption, Northern Powergrid says it will be applying the lessons learnt from Storm Arwen in relation to keeping customers updated on its progress.

In the early stages, it will give longer estimates of likely restoration times that reflect the fact that they won’t know the extent of the damage to the network.

Power cut tips and advice include:

bookmarking Northern Powergrid's online power cut map and reporting service on their mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105, easily accessible

turning off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keeping one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keeping a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they're much safer than candles

checking on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives and consider joining Northern Powergrid's free Priority Services Membership if you might be more vulnerable in a power cut – www.northernpowergrid.com/care

ensuring you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it, and