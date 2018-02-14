Northern hospitality needed

Enthusiastic individuals are sought to help fill 1,000 volunteer roles for Great Exhibition of the North, an opportunity to be part of the biggest event in England in 2018 and deliver a warm welcome to millions of visitors.

Celebrating great art and culture, design, and innovation from across the north, the Exhibition will see 80 days of exhibits, technology, street performance, culture and magical experiences.

Carol Bell, executive director of Great Exhibition of the North, said: “Great Exhibition of the North is a once-in-a-lifetime event and a big part of its success will come down to an army of enthusiastic volunteers who can help bring the Exhibition to life with passion.”

Volunteer applications can be completed online at www.getnorth2018.com

For more information, email volunteer@getnorth2018.com

Great Exhibition of the North takes place from Friday, June 22, to Sunday, September 9.