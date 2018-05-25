North Sunderland Parish Council round-up

North Sunderland Parish Council chairman Geoffrey Stewart praised the village’s Christmas lights committee.

He said:“The hard work and creativity developing new delights for us to appreciate continues to impress everyone year on year. The village shines with a creative carnival of colour.”

It comes as the committee makes a fund-raising appeal to keep the lights shining this year.

To make a donation to the lights team, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/seahousesfestivelights

The filling of a large pot hole at the bottom of Harbour Hill cannot wait until work has been completed on the pier.

County Coun Guy Renner-Thompson will discuss this with the county council.

There is still no definite start date for the start of work on the pier due to Defra obtaining a licence and concern of wintering birds.

○ There is still confusion at the main roundabout, with cars from Bamburgh area turning directly into the nearby car park, while some vehicles are exiting without stopping.

There are white lines and a stop sign on the road. Coun Renner-Thompson will investigate painting arrows on the road.

○ Concerns have been raised about the amount of litter by the roundabout in the mornings. It was said that county-council operatives should clear litter when emptying bins.

○ Complaints have been made about a dog owner letting five Labradors off their leads in the school field. A ‘no dogs allowed’ sign will be requested from the county council.

○ Coun Renner-Thompson will ask Crumstone residents about possible parking restrictions.