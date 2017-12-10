North Sunderland Parish Council round-up

A site meeting with the National Trust has failed to resolve the dispute over who is responsible for cutting the grass around the posts along St Aidan’s.

The Trust claims that the parish council previously agreed to take responsibilty, but councillors disagreed, pointing out that the Trust owns the land, so the clerk is checking the council’s minutes in the archive.

• Councillors will maintain their objection to plans for an extension at a home on one of the village’s newer estates.

As we reported last month, an application has been submitted to build a two-storey side extension as well as a single-storey rear extension at 14 Castle View, Broad Sands.

It has been amended since the last meeting, with the removal of a large window which had sparked concerns, but members still felt it was over-development and were worried about parking and the potential use of the extension as a separate property.

• The parish council will object to a retrospective bid for a sign in the alleyway leading to Insieme restaurant, although there was a split in opinion. Some were critical of the way the issue had been handled, but others felt that the sign was not a problem.

• Councillors want to find out more about the maintenance costs of flashing speed signs as they would be responsible were they to be installed.

• Members agreed to donate £600 to the festive lights team, plus the cost of the Christmas tree.