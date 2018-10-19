North Sunderland Parish Council news round-up

North Sunderland Parish Council has given its support to a planning application to build a treehouse.

Members voted unanimously in favour of the proposal – to be decided by the county council – for the structure and a connecting walkway between two trees at Shoreston House. The facility would be used by the owners’ grandchildren.

It has so far sparked one objection from a neighbour, on grounds including overlooking and loss or privacy.

No objections have come from building conservation or the archaeological team.

CRIME REPORT: At this month’s North Sunderland Parish Council, the crime report by PC Alan Morton was read out.

There have been two criminal damages (offenders unknown): one assault (offender arrested); one case of harassment (offender arrested); one theft (offender unknown); and one incident of anti-social behaviour (offender spoken to).

Pubwatch is still going strong, with no new names added to the list.

PARKING SCHEME: The county council is to consider a residential parking scheme at Crumstone.

Residents are being consulted and, if it went ahead, they could apply for a maximum of two permits at £15 per permit.

MAKING PLANS: Improvements at the car park should begin after the school half-term holiday.

A fence will be constructed from the boundary of the houses. The clerk will inquire about the height of the fence.

DOG BINS: A request has been made from the football club for two dog bins in Rotary Way.

Coun Alan Macfarlane is to contact Lord Crewe Trust and send a map of proposed location of bins to the county council.

MAIN STREET: Members agreed to request alteration to the no parking time from 9am to 6pm on Main Street. Works should begin after Christmas 2018.

COUNCILLOR’S UPDATE: The area’s county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson updated members on various issues.

Firstly, he discussed the former Seahouses First School site. He said that a party has shown interest in the ex-Busy Bees temporary building.

He also said that the county council is in talks with Ad Hoc Property Management about implementing the property-guardians initiative at the former first school.

Under the scheme, tenants pay a minimal monthly fee to live at the site. Ad Hoc says the initiative helps to protect empty buildings by bringing them back into use and tackles the problem of housing shortages and high rents.

Coun Renner-Thompson is urging people to register an interest in the scheme. He wants to prevent the site from having to be fenced off.

In a previous report in the Gazette, Coun Renner-Thompson said that the property-guardians scheme was an ‘innovative solution to the problem of empty buildings, which keeps costs down for the council-tax payer and means a much-loved building continues to provide something to the community’.

Visit www.adhocproperty.co.uk for more details and to register an interest.

In other news, Coun Renner-Thompson told members that a request for double-yellow lines at the entrance to Kingsfield has been added to the Local Transport Plan.