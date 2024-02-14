North Northumberland Bird Club Celebrates its 40th Anniverary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham's knowledge and enthusiasm got the NNBC of to a flying start on that first Friday evening, giving a talk titled "Starting Birdwatching". For those first 30 years he was Chairman, Programme Secretary, Newsletter Editor and Field Trip Organiser - though ably supported by an enthusiastic committee.

Over the past 40 years the club has enjoyed a great variety of talks from eminent ornithologists such as Roy Dennis, Professor Ian Newton and David Lindo as well as the many excellent local birders. Local photographers such as Laurie Campbell and artists such as Darren Woodhead have shared their passion and skills with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field trips have been an important feature of club life with annual Dawn Chorus visits to Lord Joicey's estate, monthly outings within the local area and spreading our wings a bit further to Yorkshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Northern Scotland and abroad to Spain and Bulgaria.

David Steel's Talk on Antarctica on Friday 9th February 2024

The club has always participated in the wider birding community. It was involved as soon as it was set up being part of he "Save Druridge Bay" campaign when a nuclear power station was planned there. Locally it supports bird feeders at Bell View in Belford, hides set up at Spindlestone by Charles Baker-Cresswell and the provision of Barn Owl boxes. Fund raising has helped the Italian Bird Protection Group (LIPU) , Albatross Protection from Line fishing and Curlew projects in the region.