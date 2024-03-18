North East racing simulation business is on track for success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After working thirty years in the police, Sean didn’t feel ready to embrace retirement. Instead, he set his sights on something a little lighter, turning one of his passions into a business venture he could run on his own terms.

Sean said: “I enjoyed racing simulators in my spare time, and thought, if I enjoy it as a hobby, what if I could offer good quality, professional simulators as a business.”

Despite early trepidations about whether he would succeed, the business has already offered their services at weddings, charity fundraising balls, birthday parties, and even engineering exhibitions.

TEDCO Business Advisor, Bill Hartshorne and Racing Sims founder Sean Wainwright

“80% of my work so far has come via recommendations from people who've seen it at a venue or an event, and that goes to show that people love the experience. We’re providing a service that’s entertaining and enjoyable.”

As part of Sean’s efforts to build his business, he enrolled in TEDCO Business Support’s Digital Track programme and completed both the digital marketing and growth modules. These are funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority as part of the Digital Pipeline programme Business Pipeline programme, which includes key partners including Sunderland Software City, Ignite and Northumbria University’s IC3.

Offered exclusively to businesses based in North Tyneside, Newcastle, and Northumberland, the Digital Track short courses consist of a combination of online and in-person marketing workshops.

Sean said: “It’s easy to lose focus when running a business, but the courses helped ensure I was on track – literally! It's also nice to speak to other people who've got completely different businesses, seeing how they're doing things, and deciding what worked for my business and what didn’t.

“They gave me space to look ahead and future-proof. Sometimes, as a business owner, you operate hand-to-mouth, but being able to step back and think, where do I want to be in a year’s time, or even years’ time, is priceless.”