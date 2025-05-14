Seaton Delaval Hall has unveiled its latest exhibition, showcasing proposals from the shortlisted artists for this year’s North East Emerging Artist Award.

Visitors will be able to take part in a judging process to select three finalists from eight artists, who have been presented with bursaries and mentoring to research and develop their proposals for exhibition.

These proposals will be displayed in Seaton Delaval Hall’s grand Georgian stables from May 14 to June 22 of this year.

The eight shortlisted artists are: Azeez Aromasodun, a graduate of Teesside University’s Masters in Fine Art, Newcastle-based Royal College of Art graduate, Max Cooper-Clark, Newcastle University fine art graduate, Bethan Harris, Stockton on Tees-based former architect, David Kenny, Gateshead’s Paulina Malowaniec, a graduate of Newcastle College’s Illustration degree, Sunderland PhD student Joanna Manousis, and fellow Sunderland University student, South Shields’s Suzanne Smith.

The exhibition of the eight shortlisted proposals will be followed in September with the final pieces from the 2024 finalists, Jordan Edge, Phoebe Scott and Lucy Waters.

The scheme is a collaboration between the National Trust at Seaton Delaval Hall and independent curator, Matthew Jarratt

The award provides opportunities for emerging and early career artists and creative practitioners in or from the North East. It is open to artists from all artforms including music, theatre, film, fashion, literature and design as well as fine art.

Its aim is to showcase site specific contemporary art in a historic context and to encourage emerging artists to develop proposals at Seaton Delaval Hall – one of the region’s most distinct historic settings.