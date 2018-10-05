Norma proves she has girl power with leek-show victory

With a massive trophy in one hand and a monster vegetable in the other, a delighted Norma Urwin is crowned the 2018 Togston Terrace Leek Club winner.

And remarkably, it is believed that it is the first time in the history of the Togston Terrace Social Club that a woman has won the leek show.

She did it in some style too – with her three leeks measuring 330.11 cubic inches.

To add icing to the cake, she even beat her husband Tony to the title, as he came second with 301.05 cubic inches.

But, there was success for Tony, as he clinched the Horticultural Cup (most points in vegetable show) for the fifth time in seven years.

D Smailes came third in the leek competition and had the best leek in show.