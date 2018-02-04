Nominations sought for hotels awards night

The search is on to find the brightest and best hospitality service providers in the North East.

Now in their eighth year, the North East Hotels Association (NEHA) Excellence Awards is a celebration of the outstanding people working in the region’s best-known hotels, who are delivering exceptional service to guests and their communities.

Richard Lockstone, senior general manager at Malmaison Hotels and Excellence Awards coordinator for the NEHA, said: “The awards seek out and pay tribute to individuals that have demonstrated a commitment to service excellence in their role across a range of categories.

“We want to celebrate emerging talent and the people that are prepared to go the extra mile in providing outstanding customer service and show real future potential.”

The categories for 2018 include Warmest Welcome, Support Services, Service Excellence, Cleanliness Excellence, Health and Wellness Excellence, Sales Excellence, Community Award, Rising Star, Inspirational Leader and Best Newcomer.

The winners and runners-up will be revealed at an awards evening hosted by the Newcastle Marriott Hotel, Gosforth Park, on May 10.

Around 400 guests and industry professionals attending the ceremony will also be treated to a prize-winning menu.

The Great North Menu celebrates the cooking skills of chefs working in the kitchens of the region’s best-known hotels and eateries.

The competition, which is sponsored by North-East specialist catering equipment suppliers Crosby’s, involves talented chefs and rising stars battling it out to produce three exceptional courses under the expert eye of renowned chef Terry Laybourne.

The deadline for nominations is next Friday, February 9. For more information and nomination packs, contact awards@nehotels.co.uk

The NEHA is believed to be the biggest of its kind in England, representing 50 of the region’s best-known hotels, including internationally and nationally recognised chains, plus leading independents.

Association members have a significant impact on the regional economy, employing more than 3,400 people and spending £70million purchasing products and services through its supply chain. It is estimated that the overall contribution of the NEHA to the North-East economy and GDP of the region is £616million.