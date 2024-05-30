Nominations open for North Northumberland Voluntary Forum awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations are now open for the 2024 North Northumberland Voluntary Forum Annual Voluntary and Community Awards.

The awards, which have six individual categories, will take place at Berwick Rugby Club, Scremerston on September 25.

They celebrate the unsung heroes of North Northumberland’s communities, in an area reaching from Cornhill and Berwick upon Tweed in the north, Holy Island in the east, Seahouses and Belford and across to Wooler in the west.

Across North Northumberland there are hundreds of volunteer groups and organisations supported by volunteers of all ages.

Flora Simpson, NNVF chair.

The NNVF provides a vital hub to support these organisations and individuals who provide help to people in the local community, and the aim of these awards is to recognise the outstanding examples of inspirational voluntary dedication that make a crucial difference to people who need it most.

The NNVF are looking for nominations of volunteer groups of all sizes, businesses and individuals of all ages including young people this year’s categories are: -

· The Grass Roots Award celebrates the smaller groups who have volunteers only with no paid staff.

· Project Organisation of the Year presented to a project or organisation which has operated for more than 12 months.

· Volunteer of the Year awarded to an unpaid individual who has made the greatest contribution to the local voluntary sector.

· Young Person Volunteer award to someone aged 18 years and under who volunteers within their community?

· Commercial Business Support Award.

· The Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to an unpaid individual who has made a major contribution to the voluntary sector for ten years or more.

Sponsoring these annual awards is Belford based bedding manufacturer Bedmax Limited.

“It is a privilege to be part of the awards and to support the invaluable work undertaken by the NNVF and the volunteers,” commented Tim Smalley, Bedmax founder and CEO.

“We are totally committed to our community and we fully appreciate the selfless contribution of so many volunteers who give their time and skills to help others.

"Many people in rural areas struggle to get the help they need, and I am delighted to be able to help recognise the unsung work of the voluntary sector and the NNVF who offer this vital support to people in our community.”

The 2023 Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jane Pannell for her tireless and passionate work in support of the voluntary sector at all levels across North Northumberland. Runner up was Andrew Smith for his work with Berwick Cancer Cars.

Flora Simpson, chair of the NNVF, said: “Our annual awards recognise the exceptional dedication and commitment of the voluntary groups and the individuals who make such a difference to the lives of people who need the most help.

"Bedmax understands how crucial the voluntary contribution is to the community in Northumberland, and we are delighted that they are supporting the Forum and our outstanding volunteers again this year."