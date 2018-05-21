Nominate hard-working volunteers for prize-giving

A call has been made for nominations for the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum’s annual voluntary and community awards.

The awards, supported by Simpson McCreath Trust, recognise the achievements and hard work carried out by volunteers, community groups and organisations.

The invitation-only awards evening will be held on Thursday, July 5, at The Black and Gold, Tweedmouth.

The awards, for which nominations are now open, are for the following categories: Grassroots Award; Project/Organisation of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Youth Volunteer of the Year; The Lady Rose Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award; and Local Business Support Award.

The namesake Lady Ross Crossman award is in honour of the forum’s first president, who died in August. It will be given to an individual who, for the last 10 years or more, has made a major contribution to the voluntary sector and is a true inspiration to others.

Nominations for all awards are welcome from charities and voluntary and community groups of any size.

These awards will be decided by a panel of judges from the North Northumberland Network and trustees of the Voluntary Forum.

To nominate, visit www.nnvforum.org.uk. The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Monday, June 4.