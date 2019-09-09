No objection by parish council to proposed phone box removal
Parish councillors in North Sunderland have voiced no objection to the proposed removal of a public phone box.
By Ian Smith
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 06:00
BT is consulting on the removal of 79 phone boxes across Northumberland, including one in North Sunderland.
Coun Sylvia Hillan said: "The last time BT made this proposal we asked for it to be kept because mobile phone signals weren't very good. That's not the case now."
A phone box in the main car park in Seahouses is not included on the list for removal.