NHS trust helps to blaze a trail for apprenticeships

An NHS trust is blazing a trail for apprenticeships with a special recruitment event.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is recruiting people to join its business administration and healthcare apprenticeship programmes as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on Monday.

Anyone interested can get more details and meet current and former apprentices at the event on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Healthcare runs one of the largest and most successful apprenticeship programmes in the NHS with more than 95 per cent of its apprentices gaining employment with the trust or wider NHS.

It is also promoting its apprenticeships at events in hospitals, workplaces and communities throughout the week, which is themed #BlazeATrail.

Lauren Dewar, 27, is one of the many Northumbria Healthcare apprentices who have gone on to secure employment at the trust.

After completing a business apprenticeship programme working in medical records, payroll and human resources, Lauren got a job as an HR assistant and is now a personal assistant and admin team leader working across both Alnwick and Berwick infirmaries.

She said: “Doing an apprenticeship at Northumbria Healthcare gave me valuable and varied experience and an opportunity to get a foot in the door in the NHS.

“I would highly recommend an apprenticeship to people thinking about a career in the NHS and would encourage them to come along to the event and find out more.”

Wednesday’s event, part of the North East Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network, is at Northumbria House, 7/8 Silver Fox Way, NE27 0QJ.

Visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/apprentices or ring 0191 2031415 to book a place.