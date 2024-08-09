Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Public pressure has forced plans for a drone delivery hub serving NHS sites across Northumberland to be withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application was submitted by Dysart Developments in February seeking consent to build a drone logistics facility on land north of Seghill, which would have seen logistics firm Apian and drone company Zipline move supplies by air to various NHS locations.

Despite alterations to the proposals following a raft of objections and a consultation event held last month, opposition to the scheme from local residents has proved too great and the planning application has now been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

254 objections to the plans were submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Plans had involved the mostly-autonomous drones delivering payloads by parachute to NHS sites. (Photo by Zipline)

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has committed to exploring alternative sites for the scheme, which could see prescriptions, blood products, and other medical supplies among the items transported by drone.

In a letter to nearby residents, Northumbria Healthcare’s director of innovation Andrew Edmunds said: “Speaking both for myself and the rest of the team involved, we really appreciated the opportunity to hear everyone’s thoughts about both the site and the project overall.

“We made a commitment that we would listen to the local community and stakeholders, and this decision is testament to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate how immersed our trust is in local communities and maintaining a good relationship with them is very important to us.”

A key focus for objectors to the scheme was access rights to a bridleway running alongside the site, as it would not be safe to launch drones over the bridleway while it was in use.

Path users feared this would mean access was restricted when operations stepped up to the stated aim of 80 flights per day.

The bridleway is a popular route with walkers, a key part of an art trail that includes the Capella statue and the Cramlington Spoon, as well as a link between the area’s livery yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning application documents, Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and the NHS manufacturing facilities in Seaton Delaval were among the alternative sites considered for the project.

The Cramlington hospital site was ruled out due to possible interference with air ambulances and road safety on the A189. There is not sufficient available land at the Seaton Delaval site.

In his letter, Mr Edmunds said: “This decision has been influenced by many factors, but one takeaway from the engagement event is that there is a great deal of support from the community to use drones to improve some of the healthcare services we provide in North Tyneside and Northumberland.

“As part of the process, more than 100 sites have been considered to host the drone hub, with aviation safety and proximity to Northumbria Healthcare facilities among the main considerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to explore alternatives so we can maximise the benefits from these innovative technologies for local NHS services.”

The scheme’s developer Dysart, which declined to comment, also owns land nearer to the hospital that it has earmarked for the 145 hectare Middle Farm development proposal, set to include over 2,000 homes but not yet at the planning stage.