NFU’s fabulous year of helping HospiceCare

NFU Alnwick has presented HospiceCare North Northumberland with a cheque for nearly £2,400 – the result of a year of fund-raising for the vital charity.

During that time, Jane Potts and Tania Conway cycled the North Coast 500 for the cause. The intrepid pair were ably supported by Jane’s husband Colin, Stan the Van, and the office dog Lexi, and completed the 500-mile challenge in just over seven days, having climbed a total elevation higher than Mount Everest.

After suitable time to recover, Tania, Jane and colleague Miriam McGregor ran the 2017 Great North Run. The trio would like to thank everyone who sponsored them once again and to say that they have big plans for 2019 and will keep everyone posted.

In total, the team at NFU Mutual in Alnwick has managed to raise £2,397, which will support the delivery of 96 hours of Hospice at Home care and support across north Northumberland.

Jane said: “We decided to support HospiceCare because of the amazing work that it does in providing care for those with life-limiting conditions.”

For more information, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk