NEWSPAPER: Coverage we can trust

As a regular reader of the Northumberland Gazette I note you are increasing the price of the paper by 10 pence.

I will willingly pay the increase because, in my opinion, you employ a first-rate team of journalists who seem to work their socks off to provide comprehensive coverage of a widely-scattered area.

And in an age of social media, where lies and half-truths are flying around without check, the Gazette plays an essential role in publishing stories we can trust to be true and factually correct.

John Dougray,

Address supplied