Alan Young, of A & B Young, Amble, is the latest to feature in our Newsagent of the Week series.

Alan has had the Newburgh Street shop for almost 35 years.

He said: “We are the only traditional newsagents left in Amble – we’re like a little hub for the community.

“We sell sweets out of jars, confectionary, stationary and toys and we will try to maintain this traditional approach for as long as we can.”

The shop sells about 180 copies of the Gazette a week.