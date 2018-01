Nick Mattlock, of Puffin Stores and Post Office in Alnmouth, is our latest Newsagent of the Week.

He took on the shop in July 2013 and added a convenience store to the existing newsagent and post office.

This meant it could ‘provide every-day essentials at affordable prices – items that I, as an Alnmouth resident, felt that I and others in the village were missing out on’.

The shop sells about 85 copies of the Gazette a week.