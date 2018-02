The next to feature in our Newsagent of the Week series is Belford Newsagents.

The shop, located on High Street, stocks newspapers, magazines, sweets, crisps, soft drinks, fresh milk, cards, gift wrap, stationery, gifts, hot drinks and hot pies.

Customers have left some glowing reviews on the store’s Facebook page, describing it as ‘the best small shop around’ and having a ‘lovely range of sweets and very helpful, happy staff’.