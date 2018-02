The next to feature in our Newsagent of the Week series is Alnwick’s Wagonway Road Convenience Store, which is a Premier Express.

Run by Sugarnain Ramachandran and his family, as well as four local members of staff, the shop offers a range of services, including a Post Office, off-licence and National Lottery, as well as selling newspapers, food and confectionery.

It became a Premier at the start of last year, after Sugarnain took over the shop.