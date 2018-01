The next to feature in our Newsagent of the Week series is McColl’s, in Shilbottle.

The shop is located on Grange Road and offers a range of services and products, including National Lottery and E top-up, and sells cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, confectionery, cards, wines and spirits and groceries.

It is part of the UK-wide McColl’s chain, which is one of Britain’s leading neighbourhood retailers.