Hadston News and Off Licence is the latest to feature in our Newsagent of the Week series.

The store at The Precinct plays a vital role within the community, offering a range of services and products.

It is multifunctional, acting as a local convenience store, a newsagents, including selling local papers, and an off-licence.

Last year, it took on the village Post Office, which offers important services, such as cash withdrawals.