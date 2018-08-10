News from Longhoughton and Boulmer

Work is already under way to follow up and investigate some of the issues which were raised by residents in a consultation about how they would like to see Longhoughton develop.

Householders recently provided feedback on a range of topics during a community exercise to help shape a strategy for the village over the next five to 10 years. The number of respondents was encouraging and their comments highlighted that a far-reaching plan is needed.

Action is already being taken to address aspects of the feedback. This includes research into community-led housing and community ownership of local facilities and discussions with Alnwick Medical Group and a neighbouring parish council about common objectives.

Following the consultation, the trustees of Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre (Westfield Park) have said that they will consider opening up the site to more community activities and for informal recreation.

Defibrillator training: Longhoughton Parish Council is trying to arrange some defibrillator training for the community.

Recently, the village’s life-saving equipment, located at Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre, was accessed to help a resident at the beach. It wasn’t needed on that occasion, but it showed how vital it is that the village has a defibrillator.

Now, the council wants to sort out some tuition, to show people how to use defibrillators. This is likely to be October so the dates will be announced nearer the time.

Affordable homes: Northumberland Estates is making several affordable homes available at Story Homes’ Chancel Place development in Longhoughton.

These are a mix of two and three-bedroom houses which will be for rent at a discount of 20 per cent off the market rate. They will be allocated based upon housing need.

Resurfacing work: The entire length of Beach View and north to 20 Boulmer has been resurfaced. It is hoped that the pavement in Bowmere and the cut-through to Beach View will be done later in the year.

Boulmer views: Boulmer residents have responded to a parking and highways consultation and the results have been received by the parish council.

The results were as follows: 30mph speed-limit restriction moved away from junction (14 for, 0 against); dropped kerbs (12 for, 1 against); new car park near Boulmer Village Hall (13 for, 3 against); double-yellow lines on the bridge (12 for, 1 against); mark out parking bays in car park (10 for, 4 against); bollards at Beach View to prevent parking (7 for, 9 against).

The county council is now reviewing what people said so that some recommendations can be made.