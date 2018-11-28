Newly-married couple appeal for help to find Rosie

A newly-married couple have been devastated by the disappearance of their beloved pet dog.

Angela and Glen Lowes were married at Newton Hall on Friday and asked a friend to look after their two dogs overnight.

But Rosie, a Jack Russell/terrier cross, went missing from Bockenfield Country Park, near Felton, and hasn’t been seen since.

“We had just had our wedding breakfast and gone up to our room when we heard that Rosie had escaped so we headed over straight away,” said Angela. “We didn’t even have time to pack up the bridal suite ourselves.”

An extensive search, which has included the use of a drone, has not yet found any sign of her.

A Facebook post seeking help also received over 7,000 ‘likes’.

“We’ve searched the whole area by car and even put out meat to try and encourage her back but we’ve heard nothing.

“We are devastated,” said Angela. “We would love to have started our married life with a glass of champagne in a hot tub but this is all we’ve thought about since she disappeared. All we want is to bring her home and start our married life as a family with both of our dogs.”

They have had Rosie for four months. She is an ex-rescue dog which they picked up from Derbyshire.

“She’s had a hard little life so we desperately want her back.”

Anyone with information should call 07824610894.