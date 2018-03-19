Newbiggin takeaway lands a five-star rating

Staff at a pizza takeaway in Newbiggin are celebrating after achieving a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Continental in Front Street had been given a temporary one-star rating by the Food Standards Agency and Northumberland County Council after an inspection in December last year found the books were not up to date.

Inspectors allowed the takeaway a month to update its books and it passed with flying colours when it was re-assessed.

Owner of the business Amir Alikhani said: “The rating of one was only given because paperwork was not up to date. We work very hard to make sure cleanliness and general hygiene in the takeaway is spot on.”

Amir has run the shop for around four years and employs four members of staff.

The Continental also delivers fast food, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and kids’ meals, directly to customers’ doors or desks at work.