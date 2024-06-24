Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI volunteers rescued a paddle boarder at the weekend after they got into difficulty in Northumberland.

The organisation’s B class inshore lifeboat based in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea was launched just after 4pm on Saturday, June 22 following concern for the paddle boarder.

The lifeboat’s crew located the casualty and took them to Cresswell Beach.

