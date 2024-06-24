Newbiggin RNLI rescues paddle boarder near Cresswell Beach

By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:00 BST
RNLI volunteers rescued a paddle boarder at the weekend after they got into difficulty in Northumberland.

The organisation’s B class inshore lifeboat based in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea was launched just after 4pm on Saturday, June 22 following concern for the paddle boarder.

The lifeboat’s crew located the casualty and took them to Cresswell Beach.

Volunteer crew member Jess Harvey said “On arrival at Cresswell the casualty was quickly located and, after checking them over, they were transferred to the coastguard, who had supported us throughout the rescue operation.”

